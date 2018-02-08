Man whips mum-in-law

News / National

by Staff reporter

AN angry Harare man drove all the way to Hob-House high density suburb in Mutare and allegedly flogged his mother-in-law (46) and her 69-year-old mother with electric cables.Shumeni Bukutu (34) of Kuwadzana Extension appeared before Mutare provincial magistrate, Mrs Sekai Chiundura facing two counts of physical abuse. Allegations are that Rebecca Musakanya (69) was in her garden when she heard Bukutu having a misunderstanding with her daughter, Violet Lole, over the custody of a minor.It is alleged that Bukutu blocked his mother-in-law's bedroom door demanding that she brings out hischild. Lole told the suspect to bring the police if he wished to see the child, but this did not go down well with Bukutu."When Musakanya went to investigate the ensuing misunderstanding and tried to calm down the suspect, Bukutu took electric cables from his car and used them to assault Musakanya."When Lole tried to rescue her mother, she was also assaulted by the enraged suspect," said prosecutor, Mr Fletcher Karombe.Musakanya sustained a cut on the back of her head and Lole sustained some head injuries and bruises on her hands. They were both medically examined at Mutare Provincial Hospital. Mrs Chiundura remanded him out of custody on $60 bail. He comes back for trial on February 27.