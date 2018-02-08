Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Masvingo MPs not Cabinet material'

by TellZim
9 hrs ago | Views
Zanu-PF national political commissar Engelbert Rugeje recently took a dig at Masvingo Members of Parliament (MPs), saying most of them were uneducated opportunists who made it difficult for the appointing authority to choose Cabinet ministers from the province.

Addressing party supporters during celebrations for his appointment a fortnight ago at Nyika growth point, Rugeje said the people of Masvingo were quick to apportion the blame on others when they failed to get ministerial positions.

He said the problem was that the people who get into power do not possess the necessary qualifications to hold ministerial posts.

"We have cried for a long time asking why people from Masvingo are not given ministerial posts. We should know that being a minister is not a walk in the park and it is different from sharing opaque beer.

"It is a task that requires mental capabilities and strong academic backgrounds," he said.

Rugeje also took the occasion to attack axed Bikita South MP Jeppy Jaboon and former provincial youth league chairperson Nobert Ndaarombe.

He said the two thought they were invincible and at one time Jaboon told Rugeje to move out of the barracks and remove his uniform if he wanted to join politics.

"We will ensure that the youths know the ideology of the party. Can you imagine that Jaboon told me to remove my uniform and join politics and now I have removed the uniform and where is he?" Rugeje asked rhetorically.

He also took the chance to educate the people on the position of the party regarding party regalia as he warned people not to wear T-shirts bearing former President Robert Mugabe's image when coming to Zanu-PF meetings.

Source - TellZim
More on: #Masvingo, #MPs, #Cabinet

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days