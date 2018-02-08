Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

News / National

by Staff reporter

A MARRIED man from Bulawayo has been arrested for allegedly fatally assaulting his maid whom he was having an affair with after discovering that she was HIV positive.Godson Zondo (36) from Emganwini suburb allegedly assaulted his maid Khethiwe Zimba with a wooden plank all over the body on Sunday after he discovered that she was on Antiretroviral Therapy.The maid, who was having an extramarital affair with Zondo, had not told him that she was HIV positive.Zimba died in hospital on Monday from excessive bleeding.It is understood that Zondo's wife works outside Bulawayo and the alleged crime is said to have been committed when she was away.Zondo appeared before Western Commonage magistrate Mr Lungile Ncube yesterday facing a murder charge.He was not asked to plead and remanded in custody to February 16.Mr Ncube advised him to apply for bail at the High Court.The State represented by Mr Petros Shoko said Zondo once stayed outside the country, hence he was a flight risk.Mr Shoko also said most of the witnesses in the matter were the accused's workmates, neighbours and relatives so he was likely to interfere with State witnesses.The prosecutor did not state where Zondo is employed.Mr Shoko said Zondo was having an extra-marital relationship with the now deceased."The accused discovered that Zimba was taking some Antiretroviral Therapy tablets and she had not told him. Zondo was angered by this discovery and he took a wooden plank which he used to assault Zimba several times all over her body."Zimba, the court heard, bled excessively and died in hospital the following day.