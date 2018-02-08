Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A BUSINESSMAN from Filabusi lost over $7 600 and a pistol to unidentified burglars who broke into his shop.

Mr Jeremiah Moyo (55) of Avoca area said the incident occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.

He said he only discovered the break-in on Saturday afternoon.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway.

"I can confirm a businessman lost $7 606 and a pistol to unknown thieves who broke into his shop between Friday night and Saturday morning. It is not clear how the burglars gained entry into the shop yet as there are no signs of vandalism," he said.

Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public who may have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.

He also warned business people to desist from keeping large sums of money at their business premises.

Insp Ndebele said all monies should be deposited in banks.

"Keeping money at business premises or homes attracts thieves and sometimes results in loss of lives and unnecessary injuries. Most of these robbery cases are committed by people close to the victims. To avoid such incidents, people should learn to bank their cash or use plastic money to safeguard their lives," he said.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - chronicle

Comments

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Ford transit van for sale

3pierce couches

4 bed roomed house pumula south

For sale is toyota corolla

Available is a room to rent

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 in 1 combo on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

9 mins ago | 116 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

20 mins ago | 195 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1453 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3409 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2178 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2254 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2565 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 730 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1897 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

8 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

8 hrs ago | 2636 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 616 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1230 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days