Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

A BUSINESSMAN from Filabusi lost over $7 600 and a pistol to unidentified burglars who broke into his shop.Mr Jeremiah Moyo (55) of Avoca area said the incident occurred between Friday night and Saturday morning.He said he only discovered the break-in on Saturday afternoon.Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident and said investigations were underway."I can confirm a businessman lost $7 606 and a pistol to unknown thieves who broke into his shop between Friday night and Saturday morning. It is not clear how the burglars gained entry into the shop yet as there are no signs of vandalism," he said.Insp Ndebele appealed to members of the public who may have information leading to the arrest of the suspects to contact their nearest police station.He also warned business people to desist from keeping large sums of money at their business premises.Insp Ndebele said all monies should be deposited in banks."Keeping money at business premises or homes attracts thieves and sometimes results in loss of lives and unnecessary injuries. Most of these robbery cases are committed by people close to the victims. To avoid such incidents, people should learn to bank their cash or use plastic money to safeguard their lives," he said.