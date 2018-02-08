News / National
Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?
Parliament has summoned Home Affairs minister Obert Mpofu and other high ranking bureaucrats who served under former president Robert Mugabe's administration as the legislative assembly continues to seek answers to the controversy surrounding the missing diamond revenue estimated at a staggering $15 billion.
Mpofu will appear before the parliamentary portfolio committee on Mines, chaired by Temba Mliswa on Monday.
Source - Dailynews