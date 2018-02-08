Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabweans have taken to Twitter to express their views on South Africa's unfolding political drama, and many see parallels with the one that gripped their own country when Robert Mugabe was removed from office three months ago.

With another president apparently defying calls to step down, locals have been observing developments south of the Limpopo with a certain sense of déjà vu.

'Asante sana moment'

Tweeted businessman and church leader, Shingi Munyeza: "South Africa is currently having its 'ASANTE SANA' moment." That's a reference to the words Mugabe used to end a highly-anticipated press conference in the wake of last year's military takeover at which he was expected to resign but didn't.

Tobias Sibanda suggested both Zuma and Mugabe were two presidents who "failed to read the mood and accept their time was up".

Writing on Twitter, Sibanda said that just as Zuma has insisted he should stay in office for a few extra months, Mugabe believed he would still be in office to chair a special party congress in December.

Some wondered whether Zuma's recall would be the fate that awaits every South African president in the future.

Said @bmusonza: "This is a dodgy constitutional order. Cyril Ramaphosa must know he also faces the same fate. I'd rather have the Zimbabwean situation."

'What goes around comes around'

Prominent law lecturer Alex Magaisa tweeted a picture of a September 2008 story on Thabo Mbeki's recall from the presidency, next to a clip of a Tuesday story on Zuma's recall.

Commented Magaisa: "The definition of what goes around comes around."

Baynham Goredema, a Zimbabwean based in South Africa, tweeted: "I have weird respect for Jacob Zuma. Hate him or love him he plays the political game well. One day we just woke up and Mbeki wasn't president. Just like that. Not so with JZ."











Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24
More on: #Mugabe, #Zuma, #President

Comments

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Ford transit van for sale

3pierce couches

4 bed roomed house pumula south

For sale is toyota corolla

Available is a room to rent

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 in 1 combo on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

9 mins ago | 124 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 mins ago | 21 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

20 mins ago | 197 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1462 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3415 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 666 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2258 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2568 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 668 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 732 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 1973 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 905 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1091 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

4 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

4 hrs ago | 370 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 1998 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

6 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5128 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2163 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1897 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3450 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2333 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 522 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 311 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 387 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1436 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2112 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 867 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

8 hrs ago | 1495 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

8 hrs ago | 2637 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 644 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 617 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 380 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1726 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1449 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1058 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 894 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1231 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 201 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1743 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 473 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days