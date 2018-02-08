Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight has hailed the government for opening avenues for foreign direct investments which will see new companies opening up shows in the country."Lithium in Zimbabwe! Surely God loves my country. Reports say the government has struck a $1.4 Billion deal with a foreign investor to exploit Lithium deposits in Matabeleland North Province. "Firstly, the investment is in Matabeleland North and the initial investment, involves reprocessing of dump, which has got $1,4 billion worth of lithium to be unlocked, and the investment has been struck with an investor who will come in with capital. We will see the investor coming in by March 1 and doing some infrastructural work relating to rehabilitation of schools, clinics to support the envisaged investment," Mines & Mining Development Minister Winston Chitando confirmed. He also said the project is envisaged to employ at least 500 people right from the beginning," he said."Zimbabwe is considered to be the fifth-largest lithium producer in the world after Australia, Argentina, Chile and China. The boom in global electrical vehicle manufacturing, which uses lithium-powered batteries, has been driving demand for the mineral. Definitely this is a huge step ahead by our government. Given the rapid development of electric cars and robots, the demand for lithium is set to increase, at least in the long run. Let's just hope that we won't get another Chiadzwa this time and the son and the daughter of the soil will benefit. Well done Zimbabwe for opening up the Investment space to the world! Indeed they are coming."