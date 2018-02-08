Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said President Emmerson Mnangagwa must be seen acting on corrupt officials in both government and private sector as he promised during his installation as head of state."Dear President Mnangagwa. You promised the nation that your regime will have zero tolerance against corruption on your inaugural speech and subsequent policy positions."What is your explanation on your apparent silence on the rot, Stone Age, primitive corruption in the education sector especially at UZ and the current O'level results scandal and to our primitive opposition parties; don't you think these are areas of critical national importance that you must make this government sweat?" He said."How can voters trust a regime that scandalises the whole education sector from primary, secondary and tertiary without even a fly being held accountable? To ED; is your failure to act UZ have something to do with your key government officials including VP Chiwenga who have UZ degrees with distinctions? Why are heads not rolling Emmerson?"