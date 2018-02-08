Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

24% increase in human rights violations

by Stephen Jakes
8 hrs ago | Views
There was a 24% increase of violations from 186 cases in December to 245 violations in January.

This has been revealed by the Zimbabwe Peace Project in its latest report.

The ZPP said the majority of violations were around the forced surrender of voter registration slips to record serial numbers by mostly Zanu PF members and activists.

"Traditional leaders who according to section 281 of the Constitution are supposed to be partisan have been willing accomplices in this practice. Pronouncements by President Emmerson Mnangagwa that the elections will be held ‘earlier' than July 2018 have resulted in intense jostling and positioning to gain an advantage in the electoral field by candidates and escalated the demand for serial numbers on voter slips. From the time the ZPP started recording these cases 15 were recorded in October, 24 in November, 20 in December and 40 in January. The serial numbers saga has continued in most parts of the country unabated making the political environment non conducive as the electorate is subjected to massive intimidation," said ZPP.

"The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (ZEC) acting chairperson Emmanuel Magade condemned the practice too little too late. The practice has played out from the onset of the Biometric Voter Registration exercise started in September 2017 with the unfortunate consequences some citizens actually think it's the standard and in the process Zanu PF has been allowed to justify these acts. The lack of information on the practice has left victims resigned to their fate and give tales of the futility of resisting as they not received any protection. In some communities ZEC has been used as the authority demanding the recording of serial numbers and in other cases citizens have been told to leave registration slips for safe keeping."

ZPP said the practice is widespread and it has been systematic in the manner that it has been conducted.

"The concern however is the lukewarm response of ZEC and the link that is noted between Zanu PF cell structures and the demand for recording of serial numbers. The concept of the book of life are being subjected to speaks to some judgement to happen in the future and opens floodgates for acts of violence and the instilling of fear in the electorate all of which are not foundations for free, fair and credible elections. Harassment and intimidation cases increased in January to 169 recorded violations, followed by an increase in discrimination with 57 violations. There is a decrease in cases of assault with 6 and theft/looting with 8. Manicaland had the highest recorded violations for January with 62, followed closely by Mashonaland Central with 60 and Masvingo with 38. Discrimination cases have increased as the country has entered the rainy season and those tasked with distributing government inputs are doing so in a partisan manner favouring supporters of the ruling party," said ZPP.

"The councillors who are responsible for distribution are party functionaries and engage in this practice to protect their positions. In Mashonaland Central violations are mainly intra-party with members of the G40 faction being targeted as this province was the stronghold of the G40. The growing conflict between the factions in Zanu PF and in particular the punitive measures perceived G40 loyalists are facing is a cause for concern."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #Mnangagwa, #ZPP, #ZEC

Comments

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

House plans designer available

Timberland boots on sale

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Mobile food trailer brand new

4 bed roomed house in nkulumane 10

I phones 6 on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

21 mins ago | 482 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

24 mins ago | 94 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

32 mins ago | 425 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1690 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

1 hr ago | 3772 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 733 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2396 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2631 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1098 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 687 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 752 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2066 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

4 hrs ago | 391 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 916 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

5 hrs ago | 1107 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

5 hrs ago | 377 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 2018 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5170 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2179 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1903 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3479 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2348 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1666 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1451 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2146 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

9 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

9 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

9 hrs ago | 2681 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 648 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 481 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 768 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1734 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1463 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1242 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days