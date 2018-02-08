Latest News Editor's Choice


Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
Government has abandoned the science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) drive as previously adopted by the regime of former president Robert Mugabe.

Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology Development minister Amon Murwira said that funding for prospective 'A-Level Students looking to take up science subjects has been suspended with immediate effect. ]

Stem was initiated by former Education minister Jonathan Moyo.

