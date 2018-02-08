Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago
Bulawayo town clerk Christopher Dube - who has been caught up in a corruption storm - yesterday dared police to arrest him, arguing he is clean.

Dube said corruption charges laid against him only but tarnish Bulawayo and scare away much-needed capital to turn around the city once termed the industrial hub.

The reaction comes after Bulawayo Progressive Residents Association (Bupra) has petitioned the Local Government minister July Moyo, demanding action be taken against Dube, director of engineering Simela Dube and former Local Government ministry permanent secretary George Mlilo on allegations of corruption in the city.

Bupra, through its legal representative Mathonsi Ncube Law chambers, this week said they wanted an investigation to be carried out on the reasons why the recommendations of the local authority's internal audit findings of June 18, 2015 were not implemented.

The recommendations by the ministry, then under now-exiled Saviour Kasukuwere, called for Simela Dube to be charged and the dismissal of deputy mayor Gift Banda who was reinstated late last year by the courts after he spent over a year on suspension on corruption allegations.

As if that is not enough, a similar complaint was sent to the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (Zacc), such that they could institute investigations into the allegations.

But Dube took aim at this paper which he accused of attempting to soil his name.

"Your story is not only inaccurate and malicious but also defamatory," the miffed Dube said.

"I am tired about your articles threatening me with actions from government, Zacc and courts. I am waiting for that to happen if I am indeed corrupt as you allege. You will continue to write your mischievous articles which do not help us build Bulawayo but only serve to tarnish the image of the city," fumed Dube.

The letter by the residents also said in part: "Surprisingly, Bulawayo city town clerk has failed to implement the findings of the two reports and did not even defend litigation against the council by councillor Banda and then permanent secretary Mlilo."

The town clerk, through his company Belmac Investments, was last year awarded mining claims that are located at the council-owned Aisleby Farm, where he shares the claim with BDP Investments.

However, mayor Martin Moyo - who was also shortlisted - lost out to Mlilo and Mngane Ncube, who jointly won the claims at Good Hope Farm.

The move, however, was not received well by the residents as well as the Affirmative Action Group (AAG) who felt that it was abuse of office, as they used their authority to acquire the mining claims.

But Dube has refused to be intimidated. "Why don't you question why those who are supposed to be taking disciplinary action against me have not done so?" he asked, adding that this paper kept publishing stories about him to soil his image as well as "in order for your articles to appear attractive."
But Dube was not done yet.

"I have had enough of this. Tell everyone in your publication that I'm waiting to be arrested for corruption and expose those who are not doing their job to remove a corrupt public official from office," he said.

Source - dailynews

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days