Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Health Journalists Media mentorship in Strengthening TB Control in Zimbabwe

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
The International Union Against Tuberculosis and Lung Disease (The Union) is an international organization that, for 98 years, has drawn from the best scientific evidence and expertise to advance solutions to public health challenges affecting people living in poverty: tuberculosis, tobacco use, HIV and AIDS, lung disease, and non-communicable diseases.

The Union's partners include governments, international agencies, civil society and the private sector.

The Union's approach is summed up with three key principles: know, share, act. The Union conducts research, with emphasis on operational research and clinical trials.

The Union also assists its partners in the delivery of effective public health services, disseminates the latest knowledge through journals, publications and other resources, offers courses building technical expertise, management skills and research capacity, convenes conferences and supports a global network of members.

Finally, the organization takes action on the ground to deliver life-saving health services in areas of need and advocates for the policies and resources needed to safeguard health.

Its mission is to promote national autonomy within the framework of the priorities of each country by developing, implementing and assessing anti-tuberculosis, lung health and non-communicable disease programmes as well as other public health issues.

The aims of The Union are: to gather and to disseminate knowledge on all aspects of tuberculosis and lung disease, as well as on resulting community health problems; to alert doctors, decision makers, leaders of opinion and the general public to the dangers presented by tuberculosis, other lung diseases, HIV, and non-communicable diseases as well as the community health problems associated with them; to coordinate, assist and promote the work of its members throughout the world; to establish and maintain close links with the World Health Organization, other United Nations organisations, and government and non-government institutions in health and development sectors.

In partnership with the National Tuberculosis Control Program in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, The Union Zimbabwe office wishes to work with health journalists for the media mentorship project which will begin in March 2018.

The aim is to help and guide journalists in gathering and disseminating correct and in-depth information on all TB and TB-HIV related programs for the benefit of all stakeholders involved from grassroots to national level and beyond. The third edition of the mentorship will run from March to September 2018. Journalists from print, broadcast and on-line media, Passionate about health, development and championing TB-HIV-Diabetes in Zimbabwe, Willing to work with a mentor from story idea, development to publication and willing to learn and most importantly, committed to complete the program.

Each application should include the following; a CV not more than 2 pages, motivation 150 words, membership status with any of the following: Zimbabwe Union of Journalists, Health Journalists Association of Zimbabwe and Gender and Media Connect; media house or intended publication platform for the stories produced during mentorship, at least three proposed story angles. Applications should be sent to andrewnyambo@gmail.com and

 pmagaya@theunion.org.

Websites: http://www.challengetb.org/ and http://www.theunion.org/

Deadline for submission is February 14, 2018 COB.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Online

Comments

For sale is mark2 grande beans car

Ford transit van for sale

4 bed roomed house in nkulumane 10

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3 in 1 combo on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Gncher vests on sale

Town house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

23 mins ago | 559 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

26 mins ago | 113 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

34 mins ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1731 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

2 hrs ago | 3823 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 741 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2419 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2645 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1108 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 690 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 753 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2078 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 919 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

5 hrs ago | 1110 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

5 hrs ago | 326 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 2020 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1095 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5180 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1907 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3488 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2352 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 389 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1667 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1455 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

9 hrs ago | 2150 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

9 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

9 hrs ago | 870 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

9 hrs ago | 1504 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

9 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 650 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 482 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 620 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 770 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1735 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1465 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1703 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1068 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 901 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1243 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 205 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 432 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 476 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days