BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

News / National

by Staff reporter

The results of the November 2017 English Language Paper 2 will stand as the final results.High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa reversed the decision by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to order a rewrite for the 2017 Ordinary Level English Paper 2 saying it was inconsiderate. However, the court said that it cannot condone criminality as cheating had indeed taken place and confirmed the decision to nullify the results for the English Language paper 2.In a welcome development for most students, the resit for the paper which was supposed to take place on Friday has been cancelled and the students will be graded on the results of English Paper 1 only.This comes after parents representing two minor children who wrote their Ordinary Level examinations last year challenged the decision by Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Paul Mavima to nullify the results and filed an urgent chamber application. The two parents Victor Mukomeka and Chingasiyeni were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) member, Denford Halimani of Wintertons.The parents argued that Mavima had breached constitutional provisions by annulling the results when only Zimsec could do so. They wanted the resit conducted variably or to be cancelled altogether and argued that the 8 day period set aside for students to prepare for the re-sit "is inadequate and unduly constraining."According to the lawyer for the respondents, Mavima and Zimsec, Tawanda Zvobgo, it was imperative for Zimsec to preserve the integrity of the country's examination system as approximately 15 000 students out of the 260 000 had cheated.Justice Matanda Moyo was highly critical of Zimsec and called for an overhaul of the exams body. She noted that it would be unfair to punish the innocent along with the guilty and that the rewrite would impose a financial burden on parents. Justice Matanda-Moyo also agreed that the notice given to the students was short.In a judgement released this afternoon, Justice Moyo recommended that ZIMSEC officials face the wrath of the law for their conduct.Yesterday Justice Moyo had reserved her judgement on whether students should re-sit the November 2017 English Language Paper II exam.