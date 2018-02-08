Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
The results of the November 2017 English Language Paper 2 will stand as the final results.


High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa reversed the decision by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to order a rewrite for the 2017 Ordinary Level English Paper 2 saying it was inconsiderate. However, the court said that it cannot condone criminality as cheating had indeed taken place and confirmed the decision to nullify the results for the English Language paper 2.

In a welcome development for most students, the resit for the paper which was supposed to take place on Friday has been cancelled and the students will be graded on the results of English Paper 1 only.

This comes after parents representing two minor children who wrote their Ordinary Level examinations last year challenged the decision by Minister of Primary and Secondary Education Paul Mavima to nullify the results and filed an urgent chamber application. The two parents Victor Mukomeka and Chingasiyeni were represented by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) member, Denford Halimani of Wintertons.

The parents argued that Mavima had breached constitutional provisions by annulling the results when only Zimsec could do so. They wanted the resit conducted variably or to be cancelled altogether and argued that the 8 day period set aside for students to prepare for the re-sit "is inadequate and unduly constraining."

According to the lawyer for the respondents, Mavima and Zimsec, Tawanda Zvobgo, it was imperative for Zimsec to preserve the integrity of the country's examination system as approximately 15 000 students out of the 260 000 had cheated.

Justice Matanda Moyo was highly critical of Zimsec and called for an overhaul of the exams body. She noted that it would be unfair to punish the innocent along with the guilty and that the rewrite would impose a financial burden on parents. Justice Matanda-Moyo also agreed that the notice given to the students was short.

In a judgement released this afternoon, Justice Moyo recommended that ZIMSEC officials face the wrath of the law for their conduct.

Yesterday Justice Moyo had reserved her judgement on whether students should re-sit the November 2017 English Language Paper II exam.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - zbc
More on: #English, #Zimsec, #Paper

Comments

Valentine handbags on sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

Ford transit van for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Golf5 on sale

Gncher vests on sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Cement on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

16 mins ago | 341 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

20 mins ago | 73 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

28 mins ago | 344 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

1 hr ago | 1598 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

2 hrs ago | 705 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

2 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 2353 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

3 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

3 hrs ago | 1085 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

3 hrs ago | 678 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

3 hrs ago | 744 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

3 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

3 hrs ago | 385 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

4 hrs ago | 912 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

4 hrs ago | 1102 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

5 hrs ago | 323 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

5 hrs ago | 376 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

6 hrs ago | 2011 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

7 hrs ago | 1090 Views

Zuma face arrest today

7 hrs ago | 5147 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

7 hrs ago | 2175 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 1899 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

7 hrs ago | 3471 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

8 hrs ago | 2341 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

8 hrs ago | 313 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

8 hrs ago | 388 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

8 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Mnangagwa urged to act as promised on corrupt officials

8 hrs ago | 1445 Views

Eric Knight hails Mnangagwa govt

8 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Zimbabweans enjoying SA's 'Asante sana moment'

8 hrs ago | 2065 Views

Falsehoods deliberately peddled about SA meeting, says Moyo

8 hrs ago | 869 Views

Mnangagwa told to 'bite the bullet'

9 hrs ago | 1500 Views

Obert Mpofu probed over missing $15 billion?

9 hrs ago | 2662 Views

Zimra won't write-off the $3.9bn owed by companies and councils

9 hrs ago | 646 Views

Ingwebu requires $100m war chest

9 hrs ago | 478 Views

Ex-Air Zimbabwe CEO sues for $42 000 terminal benefits

9 hrs ago | 619 Views

Graft charges against Mzembi politically motivated?

9 hrs ago | 382 Views

Govt to punish double-dipping

9 hrs ago | 766 Views

Mnangagwa to step down if he loses election

9 hrs ago | 1732 Views

MDC-T meets over Tsvangirai successor

9 hrs ago | 1456 Views

MDC-T recalls Manyenyeni

9 hrs ago | 1701 Views

Matabeleland Genocide (1980-1987 And Beyond) - Zanu-PF's agenda in the region pt2

9 hrs ago | 1064 Views

Pastor 'defrauded' by ex-schoolmate's hubby

9 hrs ago | 898 Views

Murder victim's body stuck in hospital mortuary

9 hrs ago | 1239 Views

'MDC-T collapse recipe for democracy disaster'

9 hrs ago | 202 Views

Businessman loses $7 600, pistol to burglars

9 hrs ago | 430 Views

Cheating married man in HIV+ maid 'murder'

9 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Mr President charity begin's at home - NPP

9 hrs ago | 474 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days