Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promoted senior air force officer Group Captain Peter Zimondi to the rank of Air Commodore in terms of Section 15 (1) b of the Defence Act chapter 11:02.Air Force of Zimbabwe Commander Air Marshal Elson Moyo commended Air Commodore Zimondi for a sterling service and implored him to remain diligent in his senior role.The newly promoted senior air officer was grateful to the command element for selecting him among many to become air commodore and pledged to remain loyal in the discharge of his duties.Air Commodore Zimondi was attested into the air force in July 1980 having been trained in Nigeria.He subsequently rose through the ranks until he was promoted group captain in 2007.A holder of a Masters in Business Administration, a Masters in Development Studies, both from the Women's University in Africa, Air Commodore Zimondi attained several military courses commensurate with his ranks among them the Joint and Command and Staff Course in the United States of America in 1986, and the National Defence Course from the Zimbabwe National Defence University.