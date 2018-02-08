Latest News Editor's Choice


Transform Zimbabwe fights ZIMSEC, Mavima

by Staff Reporter
Transform Zimbabwe today organized a demonstration against the planned ZIMSEC O"Level English Paper 2 Exam rewrite. Hundreds of people marched in Harare to deliver petitions to Parliament and the Ministry of Education.

In his address, TZ President Jacob Ngarivhume said, "The decision to have a rewrite should have been done after consulting all stakeholders. This arbitrary decision by ZIMSEC is unacceptable and we resist it. Schools both in urban and rural areas have not received any official communication. ZIMSEC has been leaking papers for the past 10 years and no-one has been fired. We strongly believe there is a conspiracy to destroy our education in this country" fumed Ngarivhume. 



"All these people in government have their children abroad where they are writing Cambridge Exams and are not suffering from this ZIMSEC madness. The  Dokora's rot that we fought for the past two years continues. We hand over this petition to vent our anger and frustration on the administration of our education" continued Ngarivhume.

"We know that ZIMSEC as corrupt as it is, it has been making money through these exam leakages. This institution must be disbanded and the Minister Mavima must resign".



"We are tired of politicians who have no concern what so ever for their citizens. We urge the government to quickly address this issue. We propose that ZIMSEC should use the English Paper 1 result to grade the Exam result" added Ngarivhume.

The TZ leader demanded that Mavima should respond favourably by tomorrow or else the party will flood the streets again on Friday. They will make sure that the exam will not be written.



Source - Online

Most Popular In 7 Days