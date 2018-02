News / National

by Social media

So doctors at Mpilo Hospital speak strictly Shona😯. Just had a difficulty in explaining to the doctor what's wrong with my son. Kunzima bakithi#Asakhe @BusieBhebhe @MatHumanRights @The_CBNews — Abigirl (@abigirlkhupe) February 13, 2018

