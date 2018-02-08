Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC-T crisis deepens

by Staff reporter
11 hrs ago | Views
The MDC crisis deepened yesterday when one of the vice presidents - Elias Mudzuri who was on Monday barred from entering the party's headquarters by angry party youths - snubbed a crucial meeting called to try and heal the rift threatening to split the country's largest opposition party.

Mudzuri said the meeting, which was chaired by another vice president - Nelson Chamisa whose interim leadership he is disputing - was unconstitutional while maintaining he is still the party's acting president.

The Daily News heard that another vice president Thokozani Khupe sent apologies that she was attending to her sick brother, and that national chairperson Lovemore  Moyo also indicated he was willing to attend but had been given a short notice but promised to attend Thursday's extra-ordinary national executive committee meeting.

Mudzuri said he was still the acting party leader and dismissed yesterday's gathering as "null and void".

"The shenanigans of fast-tracking standing committee, national executive and national council meetings by the self-appointed Nelson Chamisa and those who want immediate power at all costs at the expense of unity, constitutionalism and due process and in the absence of free and fair process to democratically make decisions cannot be tolerated or condoned by any right-thinking Zimbabwean.

"In spite of all this, I will continue to lead the party as the acting president and will hold campaign meetings in every ward, district and province to ensure victory for the party and the people," he said.

"I will not have unbridled ambitions for power. Let me assure you that once the party is united and there is order and direction, everything will fall into place.

"When the time comes that there is a vacancy in the presidency, everyone who wishes will have the opportunity to present themselves to the people who will make their choice. I will respect that choice and lend all my support to him or her," the former Harare mayor added.

Chamisa told the Daily News that the feuding officials were now "finding each other".

Asked about Khupe's no-show, Chamisa said she had sent her apologies and emphasised they were closing ranks for the good of the party.

"There are still internal issues she wants addressed about the alliance, she has been engaging the president (Tsvangirai) about those. So there is a meeting of minds," he told the Daily News.

The MDC is in turmoil as the three party VPs are publicly fighting over who should act in the absence of Tsvangirai.

This comes as the long-serving founding party leader, Tsvangirai, is battling for life at a South African hospital where he is receiving treatment for cancer of the colon which has kept him from active involvement in the MDC affairs for the last four months.

But as his health has continued to worry his supporters and family, his senior officials in the MDC have been going at each other hammer and tongs, with different factions punting their preferred candidates to succeed the former PM.

Until last week Monday, Mudzuri was the MDC acting president and insists nothing has changed despite an announcement by Morgan Tsvangirai's spokesperson - Luke Tamborinyoka who said the ex-PM had appointed Chamisa to take over the reins temporarily - a statement which Mudzuri dismissed as a lie.

At yesterday's meeting, it was resolved that the MDC would hold crucial extraordinary national executive and national council meetings tomorrow.

"The national standing committee met today in the context of developments in the party. The meeting was held to bring order, sanity, traction and direction as the party builds momentum for victory in the upcoming 2018 elections," the party's spokesperson Obert Gutu said in a statement.

Gutu was said to not have attended yesterday's meeting because of a "scheduled" visit to his doctor as was organising secretary Abednico Bhebhe who was said to be in Turkey.

The MDC has been witnessing factional fights for some time now, which have intensified ever since Tsvangirai hinted that he was thinking of quitting active politics due to his failing health.

Last Friday, Tsvangirai's family waded into the factional fights - appearing on South African Broadcasting Corporation (SABC) confirming that Mudzuri had met Tsvangirai, prompting some people to allege that the family was taking sides in the MDC's wars.

The family now also stands accused of ill-treating the former PM's wife, Elizabeth - with close relatives of the MDC leader apparently accusing Elizabeth of backing Chamisa to succeed Tsvangirai.

All these sad developments are now said to have contributed to the rapid deterioration in recent days of the health of the former PM.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - dailynews
More on: #MDc-T, #Crisis, #Mudzuri

Comments

4 bed roomed house pumula south

On sale is turbo manual

Town house for sale

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Cement on sale

Town flat to share

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3pierce couches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Court's order damages ZIMSEC beyond repair, says Jonathan Moyo

3 hrs ago | 643 Views

Shipping container to Zimbabwe from UK - space available

3 hrs ago | 490 Views

Chamisa meme goes viral

4 hrs ago | 2559 Views

Zuma resigns

6 hrs ago | 1834 Views

RIP Morgan Tsvangirai 'my Moses'

6 hrs ago | 2021 Views

Rest in peace Cde Tsvangirai - NPP

6 hrs ago | 2254 Views

MDC-T dies

7 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Tsvangirai dies at 65

7 hrs ago | 5206 Views

Deadline approaches for Zim Achievers Awards nominations

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Student agreed to engage in sex with HIV+ boyfriend

10 hrs ago | 4236 Views

Cheating apostle tortured

10 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Wicknell mocks Parly Committee

10 hrs ago | 3422 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Obert Mpofu to be grilled like Chivayo on Monday

11 hrs ago | 2049 Views

'Doctors at Mpilo hospital speak strictly Shona'

11 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Transform Zimbabwe fights ZIMSEC, Mavima

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mzembi mounts defence in graft trial

12 hrs ago | 551 Views

The Jacob Zuma Dilemma and the options for the ANC

12 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimvigil Petition: UK Government to require new Zimbabwean regime to account for Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tsvangirai's family maintain sanctions on Elizabeth

12 hrs ago | 5483 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

12 hrs ago | 6198 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 hrs ago | 593 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

13 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

13 hrs ago | 3168 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

14 hrs ago | 6732 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

14 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

15 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

15 hrs ago | 3724 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

16 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

17 hrs ago | 1430 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

18 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

19 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zuma face arrest today

19 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

19 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 2044 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

20 hrs ago | 2522 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

20 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

20 hrs ago | 419 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

20 hrs ago | 1755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days