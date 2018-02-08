Wicknell mocks Parly Committee

News / National

by Staff reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Harare businessman, Wicknell Chivayo yesterday mocked members of the Parliamentary Portfolio Committee for Mines and Energy who 'grilled' him on Monday over the ZPC Gwanda solar project.Norton Member of Parliament, Temba Mliswa (Independent) chairs the committee and seemed to impress those who followed proceedings on various social media feeds. However, Wicknell yesterday took to Twitter to tell the world that MPs who made Monday's panel did not understand the matter and also how the State Procurement Board and engineering, procurement and construction contracts work.Wicknell was taken to task over the US$5 million he received from the Zimbabwe Power Company for the Gwanda Solar Project without the requisite bank guarantees given to secure advance payments for work yet to be done. The tender for the project was won under controversial circumstances in 2013 and among key issues Mliswa sought answers was on the disparity on the amount he received from ZPC whose board chairman, Stanley Kazhanje put the figure at US$7 million.Wicknell was also asked why he sought the intervention of the then energy minister, Dzikamai Mavhaire after losing the initial tender, which was against laid down procedures to air grievances. There were also questions on the possible involvement of the then first family especially Grace Mugabe.Yesterday Mliswa said the Wicknell matter was far from over."We've heard oral evidence of how Intratrek got the tender & how the money was spent. Established that WC is the M.D. not owner. Now to reconcile the oral evidence with the financials & paper trail of bank statements etc & corroborate with institutions like ZPC, ZIMRA etc, it's not over."Parliament will continue to exercise its role of oversight without fear or favour. We were ready to impeach RGM. Never underestimate the power of Parliament....we stand for the people as elected representative of the people," tweeted Mliswa.On the other hand, Wicknell said he had to battle against a parliamentary committee, some of whose members' minds were already made up about him."I think the first thing that's important to understand is that no one on that panel and the general audience understands this matter especially how SPB and EPC contracts work. Hence the arguments were convoluted and winding."By approaching the CEO of SPB, OPC and the Minister of Energy i did not approach INDIVIDUALS. I approached them formally in their executive positions as Government officials. I did not approach them individually at their homes. That's due process..."Further SPB CEO does not make final decisions. He approaches SPB BOARD and decisions are made as resolutions. For all intents and purposes due process was followed resulting in a resolution where members justified their reasons, well within their powers to approve 3 awards."Suffice it to say I tried to put across matters to people who's (sic) minds were already made up about me. All they really wanted was an explanation about the LUNCH IN DUBAI so the pressure was too much and I don't think anyone could have done better. I STOOD MY GROUND..."MINES AND ENERGY: Hon. Mliswa T. P.- (Chairperson). Hon. Chisorochengwe. T.; Hon. Budha. S.; Hon. Chidhakwa S.; Hon. Chikomba. L.; Hon. Chikwinya N.; Hon. Chirisa. F.; Hon. Gabbuzza. J.; Hon. Gumbo E.; Hon. Haritatos. P.; Hon. Holder J.; Hon. Hungwe O. S.; Hon. Kaundikiza M.; Hon. Khumalo T.; Hon. Madubeko J.; Hon. Majaya B.; Hon. Mashonganyika D.; Hon. Matambanadzo M.; Hon. Matangira T. R.; Hon. Matsunga S.; Hon. Mhlanga N. J.; Hon. Mudarikwa S.; Hon. Mukwena R.; Hon. Munengami. F.; Hon. Mupereri V.; Hon. Mutseyami P.; Hon. Muzenda T. M.; Hon. Muzondiwa E.; Hon. Ncube D. M.; Hon. Ndebele. A,; Hon. Ndlovu B.; Hon. Nkatazo M. M.; Hon. Pedzisai I.; Hon. Sibanda L.; Hon. Zhou T. Committee Clerk –Mrs C. Mataruka.