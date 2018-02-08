Son threatens to throw mother out

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 50-year-old woman has dragged her son to court accusing him of chasing other children from their house.This came out at the Harare Civil Court where Esinath Takiya was seeking a protection order against her son Maxwell Chinyama."Your worship since the death of my husband, my son has been calling himself the father of the house."He now gives everyone at the house rules."On one occasion he chased my daughter from home claiming that she is having affairs with married men."Sometimes he even tells me what to do and threatens to throw me out of the house if l do not listen to him."He takes drugs and whenever he gets drunk he tortures everyone."He beats me if l try to caution him and tell him that he is staying in my house."I have scars from when he hit me with a metal object," she said.In response, Chinyama opposed the allegations."I do not know what she is talking about l only disciplined my sister as the big brother in the house."I never chased her away from the house she went on her own."My drinking alcohol is her problem she always wants me to go to church with her but l'm not that spiritual," he said.Magistrate Nyasha Marufu who presided over the case granted the peace order in favour of Takiya and advised Chinyama to live peacefully with his mother.