Cheating apostle tortured

by Staff reporter
10 hrs ago | Views
POPULAR televangelist and founder of Harvest Time International Ministries Apostle Sam Fidelis was recently tortured by a husband to one of his congregants he was allegedly pestering for sex.

H-Metro is in possession of a three-minute long video clip where the clergyman was assaulted by a gang which included one Kennedy Khumalo who happens to be the husband of the woman in question.

In an interview with one of the witnesses (name withheld), it was revealed the pastor was taken to a nearby bush where he received a hiding.

"He was picked up at his place of residence not knowing that in the car that he was in there was husband to a woman he was pestering for sex.

"Up to now, Apostle Fidelis has not lodged a complaint with the police because he does not want the matter to go on public but a lot of people are now aware of what transpired.

"Kennedy and his wife were having marital challenges and Pastor Fidelis tried to take advantage of the situation to get to his wife.

"The woman then confessed to her husband and her confession led to this," said the source.

In the video, the man of cloth revealed he was not going to keep on having the title Apostle because of the incidence.

Two months ago, Apostle Fidelis was involved in a nasty divorce with a Swaziland Minister, Hlobisile Ndlovu whom he had been married to for eight months.

Source - hmetro

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days