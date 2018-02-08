Student agreed to engage in sex with HIV+ boyfriend

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD student from a local girls' school agreed to engage in sex with her 24-year-old boyfriend saying she did not mind that he was HIV positive.For that reason, Square Muchena of house No. 12713 Budiriro 5B was denied bail by a Mbare magistrate and has to approach the High Court.According to the State papers filed at the High Court, sometime in October 2017 the complainant, who cannot be named to protect her identity, visited her boyfriend, Muchena.Muchena is further alleged to have told the complainant that he wanted to indulge in sex with the minor and disclosed to her that he was HIV positive to which the complainant accepted.On January 21, the complainant is said to have visited the accused at his house as they were now dating.The accused later delayed releasing the complainant when she was supposed to go home. She then arrived home late and was ordered by her aunt to go back where she was.Muchena's case is set for consideration tomorrow and he is facing charges of contravening Section 70 of the Criminal Law (Codification and Reform) Act Chapter 9:23.