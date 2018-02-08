Zuma resigns

News / National

by Staff Reporter

President Jacob Zuma of South Africa has resigned from office with immediate effect."I have...come to the decision to resign as the president of the republic with immediate effect," Zuma told reporters at the Union Buildings on Wednesday night.He came to the decision after huge pressure from his party the ANC. Zuma said that he did not fear a vote of no confidence.Zuma made the announcement in a televised address to the nation on Wednesday evening.He had been in power since 2009.Zuma's time as president has been marked by controversy, ranging from his relationship with the controversial Gupta family, dropped charges of corruption and his acquittal on a charge of rape, to the upgrades to his Nkandla homestead.More to follow...