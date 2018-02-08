News / National
Court's order damages ZIMSEC beyond repair, says Jonathan Moyo
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has said the Court's order to stop re-writing of November 2017 O'Level English Language Paper 2 'damages ZIMSEC beyond repair!.'
Moyo said via Twitter:
"The Court's order agrees with Minister Mavhima that ALL Paper 2 results can't stand. This is irrational as all cheats were caught. The Court's order to substitute Paper 2 results with Paper 1 results is worse than Mavhima's order to rewrite Paper 2 & damages ZIMSEC beyond repair!"
On Wednesday High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa reversed the decision by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to order a rewrite for the exam saying it was inconsiderate.
