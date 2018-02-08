Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Court's order damages ZIMSEC beyond repair, says Jonathan Moyo

by Staff Reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
Former Higher and Tertiary Education minister Jonathan Moyo has said the Court's order to stop re-writing of November 2017 O'Level English Language Paper 2 'damages ZIMSEC beyond repair!.'

Moyo said via Twitter:

"The Court's order agrees with Minister Mavhima that ALL Paper 2 results can't stand. This is irrational as all cheats were caught. The Court's order to substitute Paper 2 results with Paper 1 results is worse than Mavhima's order to rewrite Paper 2 & damages ZIMSEC beyond repair!"

On Wednesday High Court judge Justice Loice Matanda Moyo sitting with Justice Priscilla Munangati-Manongwa reversed the decision by the Zimbabwe School Examinations Council (Zimsec) to order a rewrite for the exam saying it was inconsiderate.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

4 bed roomed house pumula south

On sale is turbo manual

Town house for sale

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Cement on sale

Town flat to share

4 bed roomed house pumula south

3pierce couches


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Shipping container to Zimbabwe from UK - space available

3 hrs ago | 491 Views

Chamisa meme goes viral

4 hrs ago | 2571 Views

Zuma resigns

6 hrs ago | 1835 Views

RIP Morgan Tsvangirai 'my Moses'

6 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Rest in peace Cde Tsvangirai - NPP

6 hrs ago | 2258 Views

MDC-T dies

7 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Tsvangirai dies at 65

7 hrs ago | 5208 Views

Deadline approaches for Zim Achievers Awards nominations

7 hrs ago | 195 Views

Student agreed to engage in sex with HIV+ boyfriend

10 hrs ago | 4237 Views

Cheating apostle tortured

10 hrs ago | 2488 Views

Wicknell mocks Parly Committee

10 hrs ago | 3425 Views

Open letter to President Mnangagwa

10 hrs ago | 1679 Views

Obert Mpofu to be grilled like Chivayo on Monday

11 hrs ago | 2051 Views

MDC-T crisis deepens

11 hrs ago | 2201 Views

'Doctors at Mpilo hospital speak strictly Shona'

11 hrs ago | 2524 Views

Transform Zimbabwe fights ZIMSEC, Mavima

12 hrs ago | 979 Views

Mzembi mounts defence in graft trial

12 hrs ago | 552 Views

The Jacob Zuma Dilemma and the options for the ANC

12 hrs ago | 842 Views

Zimvigil Petition: UK Government to require new Zimbabwean regime to account for Gukurahundi genocide

12 hrs ago | 409 Views

Tsvangirai's family maintain sanctions on Elizabeth

12 hrs ago | 5484 Views

Zimbabwe opposition party appoints white VP

12 hrs ago | 6199 Views

Zinara's 'snow' graders attract Parly scorn

12 hrs ago | 593 Views

Soldier shoots wife over infidelity

13 hrs ago | 1813 Views

Mnangagwa promotes Zimondi

13 hrs ago | 3168 Views

BREAKING: No re-write of English Paper 2

14 hrs ago | 6733 Views

Electing military backed leader detrimental to the nation - political scientist

14 hrs ago | 1055 Views

PICTURES: Horrors of the new Zimbabwe school curriculum

14 hrs ago | 3731 Views

Mnangagwa not as feared as Mugabe

15 hrs ago | 4923 Views

Moyo disowns Khupe?

15 hrs ago | 3398 Views

Bulawayo town clerk dares police

15 hrs ago | 1440 Views

Zapu, Zanu-PF clash over voter slips

15 hrs ago | 875 Views

Eddie Cross has failed, says rival

15 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Sibanda tears into Thokozani Khupe

15 hrs ago | 3724 Views

Southern Africa Methodist University should be opened now Mr President!

16 hrs ago | 494 Views

Suspect nabbed after breaking out of police cells

16 hrs ago | 1166 Views

Zimbabwe is being betrayed by the MDC - The opposition must think outside the box

17 hrs ago | 1430 Views

MDC squabbles risk derailing the democratic struggle

17 hrs ago | 362 Views

Empower Bank must benefit all Zimbabwean youths, not a chosen few

17 hrs ago | 436 Views

WATCH: Chinotimba goes to Dubai

18 hrs ago | 2267 Views

Safeguard responds to increased number of break-ins in Harare

19 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Zuma face arrest today

19 hrs ago | 5681 Views

Veteran miners stempede for Zimbabwe comeback

19 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Churches warn MDC-T

19 hrs ago | 2044 Views

UK to deport 2,500 Zimbabweans

19 hrs ago | 4302 Views

Jonathan Moyo's STEM route abandoned

20 hrs ago | 2522 Views

ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

20 hrs ago | 621 Views

24% increase in human rights violations

20 hrs ago | 341 Views

Mantra of peaceful elections remains a pipe dream as violence rears ugly head

20 hrs ago | 419 Views

Lacoste, G40 tensions escalating in rural communities

20 hrs ago | 1755 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days