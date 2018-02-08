Latest News Editor's Choice


Gang on kidnap, theft charges

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
A FOUR- member gang from Bulawayo allegedly kidnapped two men from a local clinic and stole $55 and R200 from one of them.

Peter Chirume (27), Naison Mthandwa (27) and two other men who are still at large followed Mr Tanasio Mukaruti (51) and Mr Jameson Mukuviri (24) to PSMAS Hillside clinic last month.

At the clinic, Mthandwa accused Mr Mukaruti of picking Chirume's R250 at the corner of 12th Avenue and Joshua Nkomo Street before boarding a taxi to the clinic.

The accused persons allegedly assaulted the two complainants and forced them into the boot of a motor vehicle they were travelling in.

Chirume and Mthandwa were not asked to plead when they appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Mr Franklin Mkhwananzi facing kidnapping and theft charges.

The magistrate granted them $50 bail each and remanded them to March 1.

For the State, Mr Nkathazo Dlodlo alleged that on January 4, Mr Mukuviri and Mr Mukaruti boarded a Honda fit taxi to PSMAS Hillside clinic.

He said the four men approached the two while at the clinic and accused Mr Mukaruti of picking up R250 belonging to Chirume.

"An argument arose and the four men started assaulting Mr Mukaruti and Mr Mukuviri with fists. They forced them into the boot of their car and drove back to the corner of 12th Avenue and Joshua Nkomo Street," he said.

"Mr Mukuviri tried to escape, but they chased and caught up with him after he fell to the ground.

They searched him and took his wallet which had $55 and R200."

The court heard that they later released him. The  stolen wallet, $20 and R200 was recovered from the two accused.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days