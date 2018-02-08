Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NetOne offers discounts on OneMoney transactions

by Staff reporter
Mobile telecommunications giant NetOne has introduced a promotion for its One Money customers, that will see them enjoying discounts for purchases made through the platform.

Dubbed 8Time Promotion, it will see all NetOne subscribers being eligible for the discounts through transactions made using OneMoney. A customer needs to buy at least $1 prepaid airtime to earn an immediate discount of 8% on the purchase and at least a $5 Zesa token to earn a 1,5% discount.

The promotion started on February 8 and runs up to April 30. Postpaid or contract subscribers registered on OneMoney, will be allowed to purchase airtime for other subscribers on prepaid status whilst enjoying the 8% discount.

NetOne said the discounts will not be awarded for airtime bundle purchases and are not transferrable to another customer, with respect to airtime and Zesa tokens.

Since its launch last year, NetOne's mobile money platform has been rising significantly in terms of subscriptions.

According to the Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority, OneMoney's subscriptions grew by 291,6% to 51 440 in the third quarter of 2017, from the 13 137 realised in the previous quarter.

NetOne's acting chief executive officer, Brian Mutandiro said the extent to which OneMoney has been embraced by all sectors of Zimbabwe was beyond their expectation.

"We are extremely confident that this is one package that is set to change the face of NetOne," he said.

Mutandiro said OneMoney has seen the added convenience of a debit card that is Zimswitch-enabled, allowing registered customers to Zip money from other financial services onto the mobile account (mobile number).

"In addition, OneMoney allows customers to transact and check their balances from their mobile handset and has no monthly charges, in addition to low tariffs or transactions costs," he said.

Source - newsday

