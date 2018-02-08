Latest News Editor's Choice


Teen nabbed for 'raping' granny (73)

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
A 19-year-old man from Makorokoro in Mangwe District was arrested for allegedly raping a 73-year-old granny after stabbing her on the hand to coerce her into submission.

Melani Ncube, of Jinjika village under Chief Bango, was not asked to plead to one count of rape when he briefly appeared before Plumtree magistrate, Mr Joshua Mawere for initial remand.

He was remanded in custody to February 21 and was advised to apply to the High Court for bail.

In his warned and cautioned statement, Ncube admitted to have raped the septuagenarian. "I admit to the charges being levelled against me," said Ncube.

In her statement, the complainant who cannot be named because she is a victim of a sexual offence said Ncube tripped her to the ground. "I also discovered that I had bruises on my back and thighs after he raped me and ran away. I managed to wear my skirt on my way to my uncle's homestead where I found his wife. I then went home and told my husband but I had not seen the direction the accused had taken," she said.

Prosecutor, Mr Butholezwe Bhebhe told the court that on February 9 at around 12:30PM, the complainant was on her way to tend her fields.

He said when she arrived at a bushy area, she met Ncube who was also walking alone.

Bhebhe said Ncube allegedly ordered her to lie down so that he could be intimate with her but she refused to comply.

He allegedly drew a knife and stabbed the granny once on the left hand to force her into submission. Fearing for her life, Bhebhe said, the woman let Ncube commit the crime.

Ncube allegedly removed her skirt and underwear before tripping her to the ground.  He raped her once and fled from the scene.

Bhebhe said the complainant went to her uncle's homestead to report and villagers teamed up and tracked Ncube's footprints.

The spoor led them to Ncube's homestead where he was apprehended and later handed over to the police.

His victim was referred to Brunapeg Hospital where a medical report was compiled.

Source - chronicle
More on: #Rape, #Teen, #Granny

Most Popular In 7 Days