'Deceased was run over by train, not murdered'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago
A man who was suspected to have been murdered and his body dumped on a railway line in Esigodini more than a week ago, was infact hit by a train, post- mortem results confirmed.

Police however said they could not immediately establish whether it is a case of suicide or a genuine accident.

The deceased has been identified as Mr Khumbulani Majola (28) of Ntabazinduna area.

Matabeleland South police spokesperson Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the post mortem results.

"I can confirm that the post mortem results of a man who was identified as Mr Khumbulani Majola stated that he died after he was hit by a train.

"We however can't immediately confirm if the victim committed suicide or it was a genuine accident," he said.

Inspector Ndebele said Mr Majola who has since been buried, worked for Khalanyoni Mine in Esigodini.

Source - chronicle
Most Popular In 7 Days