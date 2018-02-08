Man stoned to death over $2 debt

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 35-YEAR-OLD Rusape man allegedly tied a 65-year-old fellow to a tree and stoned him to death for failing to repay a two-dollar debt.Teurai Tsarwe, from Zambe village under Chief Makoni, appeared before High Court judge Justice Joseph Musakwa yesterday facing murder charges.Prosecutor Jonathan Chingwinyiso told the court that on June 15 last year, the accused had a misunderstanding with the now-deceased Samson Mutsunguma (65) over a two-dollar debt the latter was failing to pay back.Tsarwe allegedly tied Mutsunguma's hands with a bark from a tree and felled him before striking him with stones several times on the head.He was seen assaulting the now-deceased by Nyasha Machemedze who alerted one Kenneth Chiponde. Tsarwe bolted from the scene leaving Mutsunguma writhing and groaning in pain before dying moments later.The matter was reported to the police, leading to the accused's arrest.A postmortem established that the death was as a result of head injuries.Tinotenda Jakazi is representing the accused.