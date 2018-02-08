Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa faction declare MDC-T HQ a no-go area for Mudzuri

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
A faction rooting for MDC-T co-vice president Mr Nelson Chamisa to take the reins of the party has reportedly declared the party's national headquarters, Harvest House, a no-go area for fellow co-vice president Mr Elias Mudzuri, who is currently battling to assume the levers of power in the fractured outfit.

Mr Mudzuri, who had separately scheduled a standing committee meeting, was yesterday denied access to Harvest House.

Party leader Mr Morgan Tsvangirai, who was battling colon cancer in South Africa, passed on yesterday.

His deputies Messrs Chamisa and Mudzuri are variously claiming to be the legitimate interim leaders of the opposition party.

Sources told The Herald yesterday that while Mr Chamisa spent the greater part of yesterday at Harvest House preparing for a national executive and national council meetings set for today, which are largely expected to anoint him as the acting president, Mr Mudzuri was holding parallel party meetings at his Milton Park residence.

Mr Mudzuri yesterday declined to comment, saying he was in a meeting.

But on Tuesday, he confirmed that he was receiving threats from party activists.

"Yes, I have been receiving threats from activists. The threats have always been there since these problems began and they continue to persist," said Mr Mudzuri.

Mr Chamisa declined to comment on Mr Mudzuri's allegations, but said he expected him to attend today's national executive and national council meetings.

"I have actually written to him asking him to make a presentation in respect of the brief he was given by the party.

"He has a portfolio he was tasked to superintend and that is the report that we expect delivery of.

"We expect him to attend tomorrow's meeting and give that report. We are expecting more than 200 delegates from across the country at tomorrow's meeting," said Mr Chamisa.

Meanwhile, Mr Tsvangirai's family has dismissed claims that he had written a letter appointing Mr Chamisa acting president.

In an interview streamed live on South African-based Mr Mutumwa Mawere's Facebook page, Mr Collin Tsvangirai — the opposition leader's younger brother — said only Mr Mudzuri had met the Mr Tsvangirai last week.

He further claimed that it was disingenuous for Mr Chamisa to claim that he had met Mr Tsvangirai when at the same time he sought to rubbish Mr Mudzuri's meeting on the pretext that his brother was incapacitated.

Mr Mudzuri, he said, met Mr Tsvangirai at his brother's instigation through his personal assistant, Ms Ana Muzvidziwa.

In a telephone interview with Mr Mawere, Ms Muzvidziwa said she was asked to tell Mr Mudzuri to fly to Johannesburg for a meeting with her boss.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Faction, #Chamisa,

Comments

Bmw 525 for sale

Town flat to share

Oon sale are timberland shoes

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Truck on sale

Cement on sale

House plans designer available

For sale is mark2 grande beans car


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

1 min ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

4 mins ago | 5 Views

New problem for Zimsec

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

9 mins ago | 113 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

15 mins ago | 65 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

43 mins ago | 1195 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 4026 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6815 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3655 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1297 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3911 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1222 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2616 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2321 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 559 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

5 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 903 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2052 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1365 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4875 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4973 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

8 hrs ago | 1550 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2621 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4027 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8775 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6087 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7886 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2284 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4796 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days