Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa to commission NRZ wagons

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
PRESIDENT Mnangagwa will next Wednesday commission 108 wagons, seven locomotives and eight passenger coaches sourced from South Africa last week for the revival of the National Railways of Zimbabwe (NRZ), a key parastatal in the drive to turn around the economy.

The revival of NRZ has started in earnest with the arrival of the first batch of locomotives, wagons and passenger coaches from South Africa on Saturday last week.

Another 92 wagons and six more locomotives will be delivered at the end of the month.

Transport and Infrastructural Development Minister Dr Joram Gumbo confirmed the development in an interview with The Herald yesterday.

Initially, President Mnangagwa was expected to commission the locomotives, wagons and coaches this Friday, but the event has been pushed to next week as he has other pressing commitments.

"His Excellency has other commitments and will now commission the wagons, locomotives and coaches on Wednesday next week.

"This is a big development for the National Railways of Zimbabwe.

"We must give it the recognition it deserves, hence, His Excellency will commission the wagons, locomotives and coaches," said Minister Gumbo.

"We are happy as a ministry as this is one of the projects that fall within our 100-day target."

Minister Gumbo said they were currently leasing the wagons, locomotives and coaches.

He said the coming of the wagons, locomotives and coaches will change the fortunes of not only the NRZ, but industry and the country at large.

"I hope industry, agriculture and the mining sector will be happy as well," said Minister Gumbo.

The NRZ this week urged its employees to safeguard the wagons, locomotives and coaches.

In a memo to the employees on Monday, NRZ general manager Engineer Lewis Mukwada said: "It is envisaged that the additional plants and equipment will greatly ameliorate the current capacity challenges that the organisation is facing and will also contribute towards improved service delivery."

"Members of staff are implored to embrace the equipment and to jealously safeguard against damage and mishandling."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald
More on: #Mnangagwa, #NRZ, #Wagons

Comments

Sabaru wanted

Mobile food trailer brand new

I phones 6 on sale

Valentine handbags on sale

4 bedroomed house pumula south

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

For sale are rolex watches

4 roomed house for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

4 mins ago | 9 Views

New problem for Zimsec

5 mins ago | 10 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

9 mins ago | 127 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

16 mins ago | 72 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

44 mins ago | 1221 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 4054 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6835 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3665 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1299 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3921 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2620 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2322 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

5 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 904 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2053 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1366 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4878 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4974 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

8 hrs ago | 1552 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2621 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4027 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8783 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1626 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6090 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7891 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1415 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4797 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days