Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police conducting refresher courses

by Staff rep9orter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) is still conducting refresher, developmental and induction courses so that its members remain up to date with dynamic policing.

Although no statistics could be obtained by yesterday on how many officers had been trained so far, The Herald has it on good authority that most officers, especially those from the ranks of assistant inspector and below, had attended the course while others are still attending in their provinces.

A senior police officer confirmed that most provinces had heeded calls by Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga to have all officers undertake such courses.

"Remember the Commissioner-General recently said the refresher, developmental and induction courses would be conducted with renewed vigour. Most of the commanders have since taken heed of this call as a way of transforming the police," said the senior police officer. The officer said the process was still continuing until each and every officer had undertaken such a course.

Last month, Acting Officer Commanding Mashonaland Central Province Assistant Commissioner Trust Nhapata confirmed that they had started retraining police officers on customer service.

"We are conducting refresher courses targeting constables and assistant inspectors. So far we have trained 50 junior officers in this province. We are retraining all our officers in public order management," he said.

In December last year, Police Commissioner-General Godwin Matanga said they would not hesitate to resuscitate the National Development Committee and to empower the Inspectorate Unit to enhance supervision of police activities at all levels.

"There is a well-known Shona saying that, 'kugona chivi kuzvituka', may I, therefore, urge all of us to self-introspect, accept that our challenges emanate from lack of or inadequate supervision and unbecoming actions by some of our members, which have no doubt eroded public trust, faith and confidence in the police service," he said.

"The young police officers need our constant and regular guidance so that they do not stray and malign the good name and image of the police service."

Customer satisfaction, professionalism, respect, courteousness and restraint, Comm-Gen Matanga said, would be the epitome of all police activities.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - the herald

Comments

3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre

3 in 1 combo on sale

Tracksuits on sale

On sale is mazda rustler

Available is a room to rent

Field fence (listock) 1.8m height x 100m length

Eagle gardens wedding venue promotion!!!

Truck on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

5 mins ago | 11 Views

New problem for Zimsec

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

10 mins ago | 132 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

16 mins ago | 74 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

44 mins ago | 1233 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 4064 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6846 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1599 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1300 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3923 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2621 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 353 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 726 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2323 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

5 hrs ago | 563 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

5 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 905 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 552 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1062 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2056 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1367 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4879 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4976 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

8 hrs ago | 1553 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2622 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2275 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4027 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8786 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 457 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1555 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1626 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6092 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2111 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7894 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 751 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2285 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4798 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1080 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days