'Ensure President, Zanu-PF win elections'

News / National

by Staff reporter

Rural district councillors have been urged to put more effort in campaigning for President Mnangagwa in their wards to ensure that he wins emphatically in the forthcoming harmonised elections.Addressing rural district councils' chairpersons at an indaba in Masvingo recently, Association of Rural District Councils of Zimbabwe president Councilor Killer Zivhu said councillors should be at the forefront of mobilising rural votes for President Mnangagwa and zanu-pf.Clr Zivhu praised councillors for mobilising people in rural areas to register as voters under the Biometric Voter Registration blitz that ended last week.Clr Zivhu has spearheaded a programme in which Zanu-PF rural district councillors mobilise votes for President Mnangagwa and the party in this year's harmonised elections.The councillors were mobilising people in their wards to register as voters under the BVR blitz, and are now urging those who registered to vote for the President and the ruling party.The campaign programme involves the councillors taking advantage of their usual meetings with people in their wards to campaign for the ruling party. Rural district council chairpersons were tasked with supervising their councillors to ensure the task is carried out smoothly.Speaking at the meeting in Masvingo, Clr Zivhu said councillors, since they are involved with the grassroots on a daily basis, were well positioned to attract the attention of people in their wards."It should be incumbent upon all RDC councillors to actively participate in all national elections," he said. "We should campaign vigorously for our President Cde Mnangagwa who is the zanu-pf presidential candidate until the day before polls so that he wins resoundingly."Clr Zivhu said councillors should work hard to bring development to their communities in line with the spirit of the new economic order pronounced by President Mnangagwa."As councillors, we should embrace President Mnangagwa's call for us to work tirelessly for socio-economic development," he said. "We must send a clear message and play an active role in making sure zanu-pf maintains supremacy on the local political landscape."zanu-pf dominates in all RDCs around the country and there is no reason why councillors can fail to effectively mobilise for the party to register a landslide victory in the coming elections."The three-day indaba, which was held under the theme "Re-positioning RDCs to spearhead socio-economic transformation in the new dispensation", was attended by nearly 60 RDC chairpersons from across the country.