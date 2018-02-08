Latest News Editor's Choice


4 vie for Mnangagwa's seat

At least four candidates are reportedly lining themselves to take over from Chirumanzu-Zibangwe's outgoing MP and First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa.

Although Zanu-PF has not yet opened campaigning for primary elections, NewsDay understands that Retired Major Max Zvidzai, one Dhlamini, who is said to once have been President Emmerson Mnangagwa's campaign manager during his stint as MP for the constituency, Zanu-PF youth provincial vice-chairperson Prosper Machando and provincial spokesperson Cornelius Mupereri are eyeing the constituency.

According to informed sources, the four have been active on the ground canvassing for support.

"Zvidzai has been using his current position as a central committee member to get the seat while Dhlamini is using his stint with the President to lay his groundwork. He has been working throughout the constituency and seems to have an advantage," a source said.

However, Mupereri yesterday said he had no interest in the constituency.

"We are mature party cadres, we consult, seek guidance from the party elders before we make any decision. At the moment, I can certainly tell you that I have no interest in Chirumanzu-Zibangwe. They might be people who want to have interest on my behalf, but certainly not me," he said.

On Saturday, the First Lady bade farewell to her supporters at a rally which was attended by the President, saying she was now focusing on her national role as First Lady.

Efforts to get a comment from the other interested candidates were fruitless.


Source - newsday

Most Popular In 7 Days