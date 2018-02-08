Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Politically-neutral people should lead healing process'

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
CIVIL society organisations (CSOs) have urged the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) to allow politically-neutral people and rights abuse victims to lead the national healing process.

The call comes as the NPRC has rolled out provincial outreach programmes starting in Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central provinces next week.

NPRC deputy chairperson, commissioner Lillian Chigwedere, in a notice dated February 12 announced that the consultations would start on February 19 in Matabeleland South and Mashonaland Central provinces, followed by Bulawayo on February 20, Matabeleland North and Mashonaland West on February 26, Midlands and Mashonaland East on February 28 and Masvingo and Manicaland on March 3.

"The key objectives for the provincial visits are to enhance stakeholders' awareness of the NPRC, its mandate and functions, to provide a platform for stakeholders to contribute their ideas into the strategic priorities of the NPRC, and to map the local and regional level capacities for peace, healing and reconciliation according to provinces.

"Persons wearing military/police uniform and political party regalia shall not be allowed inside the venues of meetings," Chigwedere wrote.

She advised the citizens to contact team one leader Geoffrey Chada and team two leader Charles Masunungure for more details.

However, CSOs and citizens had suggestions on who should lead the consultation teams on the atrocities.

#This Constitution leader Abigail Mupambi said perpetrators of past violence and atrocities have a political interest and the subject triggers serious emotions on affected communities.

"Affected communities and politicians are the interested parties in this, so giving either side the lead might distort and/or compromise the outcomes. We need these consultation teams to be sober, reasonable and acceptable in general," she said.

A Bulawayo lawyer, Dumisani Dube, said for any credible process to take place, "third parties who have no real or perceived interests should be the ones to conduct consultations from victims, witnesses and perpetrators in line with dictates of natural justice".

Post-Independence Survivors' Trust director Felix Magalela Sibanda said: "We suggest that the locals and living victims from the affected areas/regions should be the majority in the team of investigators or facilitators/consultants so to speak. Their backup should be technocrats who are knowledgeable about peace-building mechanisms, rehabilitation, community-related conflict resolution tactics, justice, truth and reconciliation fundamentals."

A Bulawayo citizen, Dave Ncube, said the affected people should lead the exercise. "They can tell their story better than anyone else, even better than the perpetrators themselves," he said.

Policy analyst Butler Tambo said the process should be "victim-centred and create confidence in the communities that they are safe to talk freely about their experiences with no violence and reprisals following them".

"This is because some, if not most, of the perpetrators of violence are still staying in the same communities with the victims and there should be mechanisms of protecting victims from further violations and humiliation and trauma. The process should also be child-friendly and so there is need to engage experts on trauma, healing and transitional justice to deal with children who have suffered or have been witnesses to gross human rights violations."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Sabaru wanted

Holiday accommodation available

Valentine handbags on sale

Wedding ring on sale

Cement on sale

Golf5 on sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

On sale is turbo manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

11 secs ago | 0 Views

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

2 mins ago | 4 Views

New problem for Zimsec

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

7 mins ago | 87 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

14 mins ago | 63 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

42 mins ago | 1163 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 3979 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6777 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3643 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1590 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1295 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3893 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 710 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2612 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2313 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1272 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 902 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2047 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1363 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4871 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4966 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2620 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4025 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8762 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6086 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7881 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 748 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4794 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days