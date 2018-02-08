Mnangagwa targets MDC-T's remaining 2 Midlands seats

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has psyched up his Zanu-PF followers in Midlands to make a clean sweep of all parliamentary seats in the province, including the two Gweru seats that have been held by the opposition MDC-T for the past 18 years.Midlands province has 28 parliamentary seats, with Gweru Urban and Mkoba falling under MDC-T legislators, Sesel Zvidzai and Amos Chibaya, respectively, while the rest are under Zanu-PF MPs."We have 28 seats in Midlands, but 26 seats are Zanu-PF and the other two we lost to MDC-T," Mnangagwa told party supporters in Mvuma last week."This time around, promise me that we will not lose any seat. We should get back these two seats."The two Midlands constituencies have been MDC-T strongholds since the opposition party's formation in 1999.