Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa targets MDC-T's remaining 2 Midlands seats

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has psyched up his Zanu-PF followers in Midlands to make a clean sweep of all parliamentary seats in the province, including the two Gweru seats that have been held by the opposition MDC-T for the past 18 years.

Midlands province has 28 parliamentary seats, with Gweru Urban and Mkoba falling under MDC-T legislators, Sesel Zvidzai and Amos Chibaya, respectively, while the rest are under Zanu-PF MPs.

"We have 28 seats in Midlands, but 26 seats are Zanu-PF and the other two we lost to MDC-T," Mnangagwa told party supporters in Mvuma last week.

"This time around, promise me that we will not lose any seat. We should get back these two seats."

The two Midlands constituencies have been MDC-T strongholds since the opposition party's formation in 1999.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday

Comments

Tracksuits on sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

On sale is turbo manual

4 roomed house for sale

Bmw 525 for sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

Property for sale

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

21 secs ago | 1 Views

New problem for Zimsec

55 secs ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

5 mins ago | 50 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

12 mins ago | 49 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

40 mins ago | 1099 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 3906 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6724 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3620 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1580 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1285 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3870 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 349 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2308 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 555 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 549 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4863 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4958 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2619 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2273 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4020 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8750 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1621 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6078 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7865 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days