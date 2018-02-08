Anti-Mnangagwa solo demonstrator remanded

News / National

by Staff reporter

A SOLO protester, Gustaff Kativhu, who allegedly stormed the Zanu-PF extraordinary congress in Harare last year carrying placards denouncing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as a "murderer", yesterday denied setting foot at the venue.One of Kativhu's placards described former Zimbabwe Defence Forces Commander General Constantino Chiwenga, who is now Mnangagwa's deputy, as a "diamond thief".In an application, challenging his arrest and placement on remand, Kativhu told magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa that he had confiscated the placards from a roadside artist for disposal.Through his lawyer Job Sikhala, Kativhu told the court that he never went to the Zanu-PF congress venue, adding he was arrested while intending to take a lift to Dzivaresekwa."I was intercepted along Robert Mugabe Road towards the Showgrounds by Zanu-PF thugs who were at the congress before I could dispose of the placards which I had confiscated from a roadside artist," he said.Kativhu claimed he never protested against Mnangagwa and Chiwenga.When asked to name the friend he claimed to have been killed by Mnangagwa as per the placard, Kativhu said the message on the placards was referring to the unnamed roadside artist's colleague killed during the Gukurahundi era.It is the State's case that on December 15 at around 2pm, Kativhu arrived at the Robert Mugabe Square, where Zanu-PF was holding its extraordinary congress.He was allegedly seen heading towards the VIP tent displaying three placards in both hands.It is alleged the placards were inscribed: Another 37 years of no jobs; Election by UN or else 2008; Chiwenga, don't beat vendors give them jobs; Mnangagwa, Chiwenga diamond mafia; Mnangagwa killed my friend, and Zanu-PF is giving your jobs to Chinese.The matter was remanded to February 19 for ruling on Kativhu's application for refusal of further remand.