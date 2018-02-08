Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

The Zimbabwean vice President Constantino Chiwenga has been saddened by the death of the veteran opposition leader Morgan Tsvangirai who succumbed to colon cancer at the age of 65 in the neighbouring South Africa on Wednesday.Chiwenga said the Government will assemble and deliberate on how they can honour the opposition icon."We are saddened by the death of MT, we will sit and see how Zimbabweans can honour that Great son of the soil," said Chiwenga via Twitter.Meanwhile, MDC-T three vice presidents are allegedly in serious succession fights, a move that is likely to cost the democratic party in the looming elections.