Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
The Movement for Democratic Change (MDC), which was led by the late Morgan Tsvangirai who passed on yesterday, has said the party's action president Nelson Chamisa will this morning hold a press conference in Harare.

In a statement released this morning the troubled party said:

"Acting President, Hon. Nelson Chamisa and the entire MDC leadership will converne a Press conference at Harvest House today (Thursday, 15 February 2018) at 1100hrs following the death of Zimbabwe's iconic leader, President Morgan Tsvangirai."

Source - Byo24News

