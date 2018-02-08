Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
FORMER Mavambo/Kusile/Dawn (MKD) senior official and now leader of the Democratic Opposition Party (DOP), Harry Peter Wilson, has ruled out holding of credible, free and fair elections, adding that his party will, however, not boycott the polls.

Wilson is DOP presidential candidate.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has declared that elections will be held by July, and promised the polls will be free and fair. He has gone further to say government will even invite election observers from the European Union (EU) and United Nations (UN) to ensure the credibility of the polls.

Former President Robert Mugabe barred the EU and the West from observing the country's polls, describing them as enemies of the State after they imposed sanctions on him over gross human rights abuses.

Wilson, however, cast doubt on the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission conducting free and fair elections citing an uneven playing field.

"History has proven that there can never be a smooth, fairly flat and even playing field where a ruling party is contesting an opposition with no State power at its disposal. I still strongly believe it is unlikely that Zimbabwe's current political system will be reformed in time to ensure the election is free and fair," Wilson told journalists in Bulawayo yesterday.

"Zanu-PF manipulated the electoral process in 2000, 2002, 2008 and 2013 and we feel it will be no different this year. The elections are also threatened by political violence, abuse of the State resources by the ruling party and vote-buying."

Opposition parties and independent election monitoring groups have always questioned the country's election results, citing several electoral irregularities such as vote-buying and violence, among others.

Mnangagwa early this week told Zimbabweans based in neighbouring Botswana that he would step down if he lost the elections.

"There has been no reform that would facilitate a credible election, and with the expulsion of international observers over the past 37 years, it is imperative that the UN and EU must be invited to observe the presidential election. We urge Mnangagwa to ensure we have free, fair and credible elections and a verified voters' roll," said Wilson, whose party is contesting parliamentary seats countrywide.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - newsday
More on: #Elections, #Zibabwe, #DOP

Comments

Sabaru wanted

Holiday accommodation available

Valentine handbags on sale

Wedding ring on sale

Cement on sale

Golf5 on sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

On sale is turbo manual


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

2 mins ago | 3 Views

New problem for Zimsec

2 mins ago | 5 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

7 mins ago | 77 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

13 mins ago | 60 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

41 mins ago | 1141 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 3958 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6757 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3634 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1587 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1290 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3884 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 709 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1216 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2609 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 724 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2311 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 557 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1267 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

5 hrs ago | 901 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 551 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2046 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1362 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4868 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4965 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1546 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2620 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4025 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8759 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

9 hrs ago | 786 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

9 hrs ago | 456 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1624 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6084 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7879 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 747 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days