ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago | Views
The ZimFirst leader Maxwel Shumba has claimed that his party is the only new hope for democracy and economic revival to prevail in the country.

"The dust has settled , the awe and joy with which almost everyone greeted the acrimonious but well celebrated departure of long serving but highly incompetent President Mugabe and the subsequent elevation of "President" E.D Mnangagwa has evaporated. Reality is upon us! Renewed hope has been lost! It is common cause that the market responds significantly to political decisions as exemplified by the way SA rand has gaining strength against other top currencies in the world from the day that Cyril Ramaphosa was elected ANC President and the probability of having current President Mr Zuma be recalled," he said.

"The Zimbabwean script however has been negative. Since the coming in of the so new dispensation,prices of basic commodities soared, standards of life continue to fall, a cry for clean water has ended not because the situation has been rectified but people have become used to the situation and instead of making unanswered calls to the government, they just look for alternative sources on their own. A directive to have ZIMSEC English Language Paper 2 resit is just another example of a failed system. It is therefore clear and for all to see that Zimbabwe is in urgent need for change. The question that arises however lies on who is the change*?"

He said in a country where there is mushrooming of political parties, it leaves the general public in a confused state.

"It is common cause that the greater part of Zim population is constituted by the youths and a party that manages to gunner widespread and rampant support from within Youths is the likely winner of the upcoming election. It has been noted also that most youths are deserting politics, yes, they have been used and dumbed, hoodwinked and left in poverty. They now treat politics as misleading with its lies, propaganda, bootlicking, band wagon falacies and frogs that fail to transform. Youths are fed up with the Zanu PF government , they have also lost hope in the biggest opposition front ,MDC Alliance which has found itself in nasty factional battles of late. The youths have found themselves in a political web of deceit and in the event that a vibrant alternative unleashes itself to them, they are ready to ditch the old foes and join a party that gives them renewed hope," said Shumba.

"Worthy noting also is the fact that our Universities host the greater majority of youths registered to vote and if the party is going to make strides and convince students , victory is guaranteed. On average, each University has 10 000 students and this means that there are over 100 000 voters in Universities, which i think constitutes a big percentage of the total voters."

"Lets invest our ideas in Students, let us go and show them that we are the change that they have been looking for, we are the panacea to their problems. Lets sell the idea that ZimFirst is the only alternative we have on the other side. As the ZimFirst Youths, we say no to politics of personalities. We embrace the vision of Dr Shumba so as to deal with the economic quagmire that we are faced with. Young people should not be used by politicians like what we have witnessed in other political parties. Rather, young people should be the game changers."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

Most Popular In 7 Days