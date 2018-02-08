Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Political commentator Pedzisai Ruhanya has said while the late Morgan Tsvangirai was the undisputed leader of the MDC-T, it should be understood that raising him to the status of a demi-god where anything and everything that he was alleged or may have said wrongly or correctly should be accepted in a democratic society with respect was misguided.Ruhanya made the remarks while Tsvangirai was still alive. The opposition leader passed on yesterday in South Africa after suffering from colon cancer."MDC-T people and Tsvangirai and his family should know that there are no angels in politics," he said.He quoted Alexander Hamilton on human nature and government - Federalist Paper Number 51 which reads -"If men were angels, no government would be necessary. If angels were to govern men, neither external nor internal controls on government would be necessary. In framing a government which is to be administered by men over men, the great difficulty lies in this: you must first enable the government to control the governed; and in the next place oblige it to control itself."