MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

It is alleged that an MDC-T activist identified only as Funwell Madzima was assaulted by unidentified Zanu PF youths for declining to surrender his BVR serial number in Mabvuku Tafara, ward 20.Zimbabwe Peace Project reported that seven Zanu PF youths who were conducting a door to door campaign in Tafara allegedly assaulted Madzima*when he refused to give them the details."They assaulted him with sticks before fleeing from the scene. Reports are that the victim sustained minor injuries. Zanu PF activists Michael Mtandwa and Stella Chiningi (Mai Mike) are accused of forcing residents to surrender BVR serial numbers in Glenview South, Riverside, ward 1. It is alleged that on 25 January these activists were identified conducting a door to door campaign along Amalinda road close to ZAOGA church recording serial numbers. They reportedly threatened people with loss of residential stands if they defied orders," said ZPP.