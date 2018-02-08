The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

Former ZBC presenter Eric Knight has said the reason why MDC-T supporters want party's Vice President Nelson Chamisa to take over from late Morgan Tsvangirai is that he has endued the vagarious of opposition politics retribution by the ruling Zanu PF since the inception of his party."I totally understand why the majority of MDC supporters seem to want my brother and friend Nelson Chamisa to be at the helm of their Party. No doubt he has come from far working for the Party. I totally agree that he may be one for the future God permitting. He has served the Party from long back when he nose was still smelling baby milk. He reminds me of the late Learnmore 'Judah' Jongwe MHSRIP," Knight said."I don't doubt and question Nelly's potential to lead. One other thing I will continue to respect him for is his fear of God. I remember a couple of years back, he and myself drove from Mutare to Harare in his sleek Merc. Guess what, we spoke very little Politics, we spoke all the way about God, we shared verses and Biblical wisdom and we spoke music.""In the car we would pray and at times he would just burst into speaking in tongues. On the 1st of January 2018, when I announced that Im quitting the Party. He contacted me and I explained my reasons and understanding as he is, he did concur and saw things from my perspective. Until now, we talk a lot as brothers and friends, he still sends me Biblical revelations in as much as I do to him too, and I can safely say Machinja..groom this man but don't rush him. He has something special in Him."Tsvangirai died yesterday in South Africa.