ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

ZAPU learns with sadness the passing on of MDC-T leader, Dr Morgan Tsvangirai after a brave battle with cancer.Zapu spokesperson Iphithule Maphosa said Tsvangirai will be remembered for reigniting the struggle for democracy flame in Zimbabwe in 2000 after it had died down in 1987 when ZAPU was arm-twisted into the notorious and infamous Unity Accord of 1987."Tsvangirai presented a fierce challenge to ZANU PF defacto one party state rule, presenting close shave election challenges to Mugabe's presidency on a number of occasions. He was at one time Zimbabwe's Prime Minister in a power sharing unity government between ZANU PF and MDCs despite him having won the preceding 2008 elections," said Maphosa."Tsvangirai will be mostly remembered for his boldness and courage tackling Africa's most ruthless dictatorship and the determination that pushed him to achieve democracy in Zimbabwe. ZAPU joins the Tsvangirai family, the Macheka family, the Mdct and the nation at large in morning the pro democracy leader. May his soul rest in peace."