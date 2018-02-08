Latest News Editor's Choice


'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

by Staff reporter
Government gave away 111 million condoms in its safe sex campaign although the contraceptives popularly known as "maDeMbare" condoms are a huge turn-off for many.

This was revealed yesterday by Health and Child Care minister, David Parirenyatwa.

Parirenyatwa was speaking in Caledonia during the International Condom Day.

Because of their widespread rejection, government has started distributing flavoured condoms in a desperate bid to seduce customers drawn to fancier versions sold by private firms.

Source - Daily News
More on: #Dembare, #Condoms, #Govt

