Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

Buhera South legislator Joseph "Cde Chinoz" Chinotimba is living the time of his life in Dubai, where he is attending the World Government Summit on Happiness, flirting and even enjoying beach life.

In videos and pictures circulating on social media, Chinotimba got to the point of praising God for getting to the Gulf Sea, which he never thought he could have a sight of.

In one of the short videos, Chinotimba is shown holding a shopping bag wearing a black suit and talking while holding hands with a woman who seemed Arabic, as they chuckled.

"She is my real sister so I spent almost three weeks at the black sea with submarines," said Chinoz.

Before leaving for Dubai last week, Chinotimba even bid farewell to his fellow legislators in the National Assembly. A beaming Chinotimba rose to a point of privilege and said his goodbyes.

In another video, the comic legislator was shown running into the sea in beach shorts. He gets in the water, comes out and disgustingly blows his nose in the water and does silly moves in it.

"My friend, God is good, because I never thought I would get to the Gulf Sea, I am in the Gulf Sea. As you are now seeing me, look at that, look," he said pointing to Burj Al Arab Hotel.

In a picture that became picture of the day, Chinoz was seen getting cosy with South Africa's former first lady Graca Machel.

Chinotimba went to the Middle East together with television personality Rebecca "Mai Chisamba" Chisamba.

World Government Summit on Happiness attracted more than 300 international experts plus more than 30 000 delegates from over 130 countries.

On their website, the Global Dialogue for Happiness said the event is meant to discuss themes impacting happiness and wellbeing.

The two were accompanied by minister of Labour and Social Welfare Petronella Kagonye who confirmed the development.

"We have been invited by the government of Dubai to attend World Government Summit which is running under the theme of ‘Global Dialogue for Happiness' and it will run from February 11 to 13. The trip was funded by the host country," Kagonye said.

Chinotimba was ecstatic about the trip.

"My job is very simple and I know how to execute it. I am going there to make people laugh, that is all. Even when I am in Parliament, I make sure parliamentarians across the political divide are happy. I am very happy to go to Dubai for the first time," Chinotimba told the Daily News earlier.

"I compensated my lack of education by sending my children to school. I am proud that three of my girls have graduated at the University of Zimbabwe. Two of them have degrees in finance while the other one is pursuing Masters in Sociology," he said.

Last month, Chinotimba was hailed by vice president Constantino Chiwenga during the launch of his book Masasi aChinoz saying the Buhera South legislator is proud to showcase his comic character hence reaping the results from it.

Chiwenga praised Chinotimba for proudly showcasing his talent as a comedian, saying the Buhera South legislator is now reaping benefits from his talent.

"You have heard from the minister of Labour and Social Welfare that. . . they are going to spend a week in Dubai, rubbing shoulders with other people like him our ambassador of Happiness around the world and the Head of State of that country. It's amazing.

"Some of you have two or three degrees and have never seen the inside of an aeroplane, but our ambassador of Happiness is flying to Dubai because of being happy and making people around him happy as well," Chiwenga said then.

Source - dailynews

