Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

by Staff reporter
21 mins ago | Views
The MDC National Council has appointed Nelson Chamisa as the party's acting president following the death of its founding leader, Morgan Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai, 65, died in South africa on Wednesday after a long battle with colon cancer.

Chamisa, 40, was one of his three deputies.

The MDC-T recently entered into a coalition with former allies and other opposition parties with the view of contesting this year's harmonised elections and Mr Tsvangirai was appointed the presidential candidate for the alliance.

However, with Mr Tsvangirai's health deteriorating, the MDC-T has been rocked by divisions as senior officials among them the three party vice presidents; Nelson Chamisa, Elias Mudzuri and Thokozani Khupe are jostling to succeed Mr Tsvangirai.

Tsvangirai had been facing calls to pass on the leadership of MDC-T with the calls growing louder when the party suffered defeat in the 2013 polls. Since then the party has been out-of-sorts and now with his death, the fights are expected to escalate over who will be in charge.
 
In recent days, both Mudzuri and Nelson Chamisa have claimed to hold the leadership in an acting capacity while Thokozani Khupe remains the only elected vice president and natural successor.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - online
More on: #Chamisa, #Mudzuri, #Khupe

Comments

Wedding ring on sale

For sale are rolex watches

Truck on sale

Available is a room to rent

Gncher vests on sale

200m2 stands at emganwini extension

Golf5 on sale

3 bedroomed house richmond on 1 acre


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

1 hr ago | 3185 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6148 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3365 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

3 hrs ago | 1513 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

3 hrs ago | 1191 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

3 hrs ago | 3606 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

3 hrs ago | 683 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 554 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2517 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2207 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 530 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1209 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 869 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

4 hrs ago | 537 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1032 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

5 hrs ago | 2014 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1344 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 4817 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

6 hrs ago | 4900 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1532 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

7 hrs ago | 2607 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2262 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 3994 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8553 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 523 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 784 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

8 hrs ago | 453 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

8 hrs ago | 1548 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

8 hrs ago | 1599 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

8 hrs ago | 264 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

8 hrs ago | 275 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

8 hrs ago | 6017 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

8 hrs ago | 2092 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

8 hrs ago | 7765 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1388 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 737 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4754 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1073 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa solo demonstrator remanded

9 hrs ago | 308 Views

Ndebele king to engage Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 1030 Views

Mnangagwa targets MDC-T's remaining 2 Midlands seats

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

'Politically-neutral people should lead healing process'

9 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days