Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

News / National

by Staff Reporter

The government of Zimbabwe has announced a revised visa regime which will see 28 countries being moved from Category C to Category B (visa on arrival) as the country moves in to improve travel facilitation and unlock the potential of the tourism industry.Announcing the development during the National Tourism Strategy Workshop held in Victoria Falls, Department of Immigration Principal Director Mr Clement Masango said the changes are with immediate effect and are part of government efforts to improve travel facilitation and unlock the potential of the tourism industry.Category B regime entails that tourists may be issued with visa on arrival while category C requires tourists to obtain the visa before travelling.Among the 28 countries moved from category C to B include Mexico, Ethiopia, Yugoslavia, Panama, Romania and Armenia among others.Zimbabwe is the first and only SADC country to remove visa requirements for all (SADC) members.