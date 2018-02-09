Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

by Staff reporter
12 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has conveyed his condolences to the family of the late opposition leader, Morgan Tsvangirai, who died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Tsvangirai, 65, who founded the MDC in 1999, was among the most prominent critics of ex-president Robert Mugabe, the long-time authoritarian leader who was ousted from power in November.

In a statement, Mnangagwa said that the late veteran opposition leader would be remembered for his "readiness to stretch and reach out across the political divide for a government of national unity after the polarising 2008 elections".

Mnangagwa described Tsvangirai as a national figure who "obdurately insisted on free, fair, credible and non-violent elections in his bid to strengthen the country's democracy and re-engagement with the international community".

Mnangagwa pledged to hold a free and fair election in honour of the veteran leader, adding that he would invite all opposition leaders to a consultative meeting ahead of the crunch polls.

Zimbabwe was set to go to the polls before July.

"Whatever other controversial decisions he and his MDC-T party may have made in the past, we all remember him for his insistence on free, fair and peaceful elections which we must validate in the forth-coming 2018 Harmonised Elections in tribute to him and to our democracy. This we owe him as political leaders of all contesting parties in our country which deserves unfettered peace and stability. As part of building political consensus in the country ahead of the Harmonised Elections, I shall soon be inviting leaders of all political parties for a day-long consultative meeting" he said.

Meanwhile, Mnangagwa's deputy, Constantino Chiwenga also expressed his "sadness" over Tsvangirai's death, pledging to honour the "great son of the soil".

According to the privately owned New Zimbabwe.com, Chiwenga said: "We are saddened by the death of MT. We will sit and see how [as] Zimbabweans [we] can honour that great son of the soil," Chiwenga reportedly said.

Mnangagwa and Chiwenga visited Tsvangirai at his home in January - just before the opposition leader left for medical treatment in South Africa.

Their visit was a symbolic gesture, as the ruling Zanu-PF party party and the military had vilified Tsvangirai for decades, calling him a puppet of the West.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - news24

Comments

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house pumula south

Wedding ring on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale

4 bed roomed house in nkulumane 10

Timberland boots on sale

3 bed roomed house in richmond for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Not awarding Tsvangirai a hero's status is a great omission

5 hrs ago | 933 Views

Unaccountable, non-transparent public service could become an imposing albatross on Mnangagwa's admin

8 hrs ago | 746 Views

Tsvangirai to receive state assisted funeral, says Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 3639 Views

Heads roll at ZIMSEC

9 hrs ago | 3075 Views

Teachers Union mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 966 Views

Tsvangirai roundly praised as a hero, champion of democracy

11 hrs ago | 2983 Views

Tocky, Madzibaba collabo causing waves

11 hrs ago | 1669 Views

Where is emqwaqweni?

11 hrs ago | 1624 Views

We salute you son of the soil - Mujuru mourns Tsvangirai

11 hrs ago | 2921 Views

New problem for Zimsec

12 hrs ago | 2391 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

12 hrs ago | 3890 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

12 hrs ago | 709 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

12 hrs ago | 6051 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

13 hrs ago | 8151 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

15 hrs ago | 10508 Views

DStv hike premiums

15 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

15 hrs ago | 2366 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

15 hrs ago | 1943 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

15 hrs ago | 6359 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

15 hrs ago | 999 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

16 hrs ago | 1597 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

16 hrs ago | 720 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

16 hrs ago | 173 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

16 hrs ago | 3119 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

16 hrs ago | 511 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

16 hrs ago | 884 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

16 hrs ago | 2704 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

16 hrs ago | 697 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

16 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

16 hrs ago | 1153 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

16 hrs ago | 667 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

16 hrs ago | 1243 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

17 hrs ago | 2295 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

18 hrs ago | 1461 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

18 hrs ago | 5656 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

18 hrs ago | 5947 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

19 hrs ago | 1720 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

19 hrs ago | 2847 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

20 hrs ago | 2438 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

20 hrs ago | 4337 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

20 hrs ago | 11956 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

20 hrs ago | 830 Views

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

20 hrs ago | 515 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

20 hrs ago | 1738 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

20 hrs ago | 1855 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

20 hrs ago | 6744 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

20 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

20 hrs ago | 9811 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

20 hrs ago | 1797 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days