Teachers Union mourns Tsvangirai

News / National

by ARTUZ

The Amalgamated Rural Teachers Union of Zimbabwe (ARTUZ) joins the entire Zimbabwean populace in celebrating the life of the MDC-T President Tsvangirai. We are saddened as a Union to lose such selfless and iconic political figure who fought for justice, rule of law and prosperous Zimbabwe.Broadly Tsvangirai must be credited for fighting against a one party state in the late 80s. A struggle in which he shared the trenches with student leaders. As Secretary General of ZCTU he led the struggle against Economic Structural Adjustment program, ESAP in the early 90s. As a leader of the National Constitutional Assembly he led the battle for a new constitution. The badges of honor are countless.In our sector, Cde Morgan passionately condemned political victimisation of rural teachers. A battle which culminated in the launch of our safe schools campaign.Dr Morgan Tsvangirai became one of strategic partners in our struggle to restore teacher legacy. The man represented a humble, servant leadership, a new order and a yardstick of democracy.As we join the nation in mourning the Soul and gallant son of democracy, we pray for the restoration and continuity of his vision to see a democratic Zimbabwe where every citizen is presented with an equal opportunity to prosperity.Our affection with Dr Tsvangirai can be traced from the pledge he made in creating the equalization fund for rural teachers. We partnered with the man in calling and campaigning for the safe schools.We call for unity among members of the MDC Alliance family for that will to be the respected for befitting a man of his stature.Farewell, Fambai Zvakanaka, Hamba Kahle Qhawe lamaqhawe!